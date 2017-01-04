National wildlife shooter Joel Sartore is fighting to save lots of endangered species by making us drop in love with them.

Joel Sartore have been a National Regional wildlife shooter for 15 years when his partner, Kathy, was diagnosed with breast cancer. With three young children at home, he needed annually down work to nurse her through radiation therapy and chemotherapy.This stop from going the planet to get images gave him the chance to decelerate and consider the affect of of his work."Publication stories come and go," he says."But I hadn't seen the predicament of endangered species getting better so I thought about what I possibly could do to truly make a difference?"The solution came to him while he was photographing a bare mole-rat at a kids' zoo in his home town of Lincoln, Nebraska.http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-37991269