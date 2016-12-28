India Has Best Fascination with Cellular Progress Courses, Says Bing

India overtook the US to become the largest country with regards to curiosity about cellular growth courses in 2016, Bing India claimed on Wednesday - search queries for cellular progress classes from India saw 200 % year-on-year growth in the last two years.Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra light emitting diode with almost all Research queries for cellular developer courses. "We've seen tremendous response across mobile developer programs from India, with 16,500 students enrolling each month, trying out Android development, portable Web growth and understanding new cloud-based engineering courses," said Philip Lubbers, Mind, Google Creator Education, in a statement.